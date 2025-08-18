The development and integration of artificial intelligence are disrupting the market and transforming certain working methods, sometimes causing significant movements on the stock market. The latest sector to bear the brunt of this is software publishers.

In a previous article, we discussed how AI is already changing several areas. The subject remains vast and, as its adoption progresses, its impact continues to expand. Some industries are now undergoing real adjustments to their business models, which is quickly reflected in stock market prices. This is precisely what happened during the trading sessions on August 11 in the United States and August 12 in Europe, which were marked by sharp declines in the software sector.

An article that calls everything into question

During this period, Intuit and Salesforce lost nearly 6% and 3% respectively. In Europe, SAP fell 7% and Nemetschek 11%. This movement reflects a growing fear that AI could force software companies to rethink their business models.

The source of this wave of mistrust is a MarketWatch article entitled: "AI is eating software, and Adobe is on the menu." The article highlights the difficulties faced by some long-standing players, such as Adobe, in the face of the emergence of more affordable solutions that are better integrated with AI and based on different monetization models. Figma, which recently went public, and Canva, whose IPO is regularly mentioned, are striking examples.

A parallel with online advertising

This context is reminiscent of the online advertising market dominated by Meta: while we expected to see one or two big winners emerge, the reality is more nuanced, with both winners and losers.

Adobe is now a case in point. Its Firefly AI module is struggling to win over users, both in terms of integration and monetization. Given this situation, investors are questioning the strategic positioning of several companies in the sector and are already looking to identify the future leaders of the AI era.