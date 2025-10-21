(MarketScreener with Reuters) Shortly after being appointed head of Kering, Luca de Meo has wasted no time in making his mark. In under two months, the new CEO has finalized a strategic agreement with L'Oréal, ending Kering's venture into cosmetics, a clear break with the diversification strategy pursued by his predecessor, François-Henri Pinault.

Preliminary discussions between Kering and L'Oréal began in the spring, even before de Meo's official appointment. However, according to several closely related sources, it was the arrival of the former Renault boss in September that accelerated the pace of negotiations.

There was another source of pressure: the Spanish group Puig, listed in Madrid, had also approached Kering to buy its beauty business. "Puig tried to position itself over the last two months, but it was a very different deal," said one source. In the end, de Meo opted for L'Oréal's simpler and better-financed offer.

French-style influence

The merger between these groups is also based on long-standing personal relations within French leadership circles. François-Henri Pinault, although he has stepped down as CEO of Kering, remains its chairman. He has close ties with L'Oréal's CEO Nicolas Hieronimus and Chairman Jean-Paul Agon, a relationship forged since the Yves Saint Laurent beauty licensing agreement signed in 2008.

"Hieronimus and de Meo got along very well from the start," says one source. "The two groups' top management have spent a lot of time together in recent weeks."

A tactical withdrawal, dictated by financial pressure

For Kering, the issue was also urgent: to reduce its net debt, which was considered high, reaching €9.5bn at the end of June. While the financial details have not been provided, several sources indicate that Kering had to make concessions on the price in order to complete the transaction quickly.

L'Oréal, the only player capable of putting nearly €4bn on the table immediatey, was primarily targeting a strategic asset: Gucci's beauty license, currently held by Coty but set to expire in 2028. The French giant is also acquiring the Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga licenses, but it is Gucci that represented "the real trophy," according to one industry professional.

As for the ultra-luxury perfume house Creed, acquired by Kering for €3.5bn just two years ago, it was of no interest to L'Oréal, but it was part of the deal, according to one source: "Kering had an overvalued asset. L'Oréal didn't want it, but took it all to get Gucci."

A defensive but well-negotiated deal

For Luca de Meo, the deal is hailed as a clever tactical move. He told the Financial Times that he wants to conclude other deals in the near future and did not rule out the sale of Kering's eyewear division.

However, for Kering as a whole, the sale marks a strategic setback. The group is abandoning a business it took years to build, in the hope of offsetting its growing dependence on a Gucci brand that is losing momentum.

It is a deliberate withdrawal, orchestrated swiftly, but one that also reflects the growing pressure on a luxury empire in search of a revival.