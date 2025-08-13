US authorities have quietly integrated geolocation devices into certain targeted shipments of advanced chips deemed at risk of being diverted to China, according to information obtained by Reuters.

These trackers, placed in shipments under investigation, are designed to detect possible violations of export restrictions to prohibited destinations. The initiative illustrates the intensification of measures implemented by Washington to enforce its controls, even though the Trump administration had attempted to relax some of them.

Smartphone-sized trackers

Geolocation is a technique familiar to the US authorities, which has been used for decades to track sensitive products. According to several sources, it has recently been deployed to monitor shipments of servers containing Nvidia and AMD chips, particularly those from Dell and Super Micro Computer. The trackers, sometimes the size of a smartphone, are reportedly hidden in the packaging - or even inside the servers themselves. Videos show Chinese resellers removing them. In one case in 2024, a Dell shipment contained both large, visible trackers and more discreet ones.

Backdoor psychosis

The authorities involved include the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which declined to comment. Super Micro declined to comment on the tracking practices, while Dell said it was unaware of any government involvement. Nvidia declined to comment; AMD did not respond. China, which denounces a desire to slow its technological development, strongly opposes these devices. In July, its regulator summoned Nvidia, fearing "backdoors" (hidden access to a computer system allowing unauthorized entry), which the manufacturer denies. A few years ago, the United States and some other Western countries banned Huawei network equipment for the same reasons.

Detours

Tracking is part of a broader strategy: since 2022, the US has tightened restrictions on the export of chips to China and Russia. Reuters revealed earlier this year that circumvention channels existed via Singapore, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates. The US authorities can install these trackers with a court order or a simple administrative green light, sometimes with the consent of the shipping company. But in some cases, these devices are placed without anyone's knowledge. According to a recently filed affidavit (sworn statement), Chinese resellers, fully aware that they are circumventing the system, systematically check diverted shipments to ensure that no trackers are present. The story does not say what happens to the trackers that are discovered.