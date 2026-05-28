HP reported quarterly results that exceeded expectations, yet failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The stock was flat in after-hours trading as investors weighed robust adjusted earnings against several mixed signals regarding the quality of growth.

The American group posted revenue of $14.4bn for Q2, up 9% year-on-year, surpassing the $13.99bn consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS reached $0.86, well above the $0.711 anticipated, representing a 21% year-on-year increase. HP also generated $0.8bn in free cash flow, a sharp recovery following a more modest Q1.



Commercial momentum is primarily being driven by "Personal Systems," where revenue rose 13% year-on-year to $10.2bn. This growth mainly reflects professional demand and the initial impact of the refresh cycle centered around AI-integrated PCs. The printing segment remained more defensive, with revenue holding steady at $4.2bn, though its operating margin slipped to 18.3%.



Despite the solid top-line performance, the release revealed a less uniform underlying execution. Total PC volumes declined by 7% notwithstanding the revenue growth, suggesting a favorable price or mix effect rather than a broad-based rebound in demand. Furthermore, GAAP EPS of $0.49 fell below the previously targeted range, weighed down by higher restructuring charges.



Looking ahead to the rest of the fiscal year, HP adopted a more constructive tone while remaining cautious regarding rising component and raw material costs. The coming quarters will need to confirm whether AI PCs can sustainably support revenue without exerting excessive pressure on margins or leading to problematic inventory accumulation.