On Tuesday HP shares benefited on Wall Street from a positive rating from HSBC, posting one of the strongest gains in the S&P 500 index, with analysts at the British bank praising the improved momentum in PCs and printers.



At 10:45 a.m. (New York time), the stock was up 3.6%, one of the three best performers on the S&P.



In a note published overnight, HSBC analysts said they have upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold" with a target price of $30, up from $28.1 previously.



The British bank welcomed the positive surprises in PC sales, a trend it attributes to Microsoft's decision to end support for its Windows 10 operating system after October 14.



In addition, printer prices are also surprisingly high, according to HSBC, a phenomenon driven by HP and now followed by other manufacturers.



Beyond these factors, which should support the group's profits, the British bank highlights the "abnormally depressed" valuation of the stock just as its earnings outlook is improving.