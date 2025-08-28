On Wednesday evening, HP Inc. reported Q3 2024-25 adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS that is down 11% to $0.75, in the middle of its target range of $0.68-$0.80, with adjusted operating margin down 1.1 points to 7.1%.



However, the computer hardware manufacturer's revenue rose 3.1% to $13.9bn (+3.3% at constant exchange rates), with 6% growth in PCs more than offsetting a 4% decline in printers.



We remain confident in the strength of opportunities in the personal computer market and expect continued momentum with the release of Windows 11 and the adoption of PCs for AI, it said.



Regarding its outlook, HP anticipates adjusted EPS of between $0.87 and $0.97 for Q4 2024-25, and confirms that it anticipates free cash flow of $2.6bn to $3bn for the full fiscal year.