Hewlett Packard Enterprise has posted quarterly results that significantly beat expectations, triggering a 36% surge in its share price. The group reported adjusted EPS of $0.79 on revenue of $10.68bn, compared with forecasts of $0.53 and $9.79bn, respectively. Revenue grew 40% y-o-y, marking the largest EPS beat since 2018.

Performance was bolstered by robust demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The Cloud & AI segment generated $7.71bn in revenue, while server sales reached $5.45bn, nearly $1bn ahead of market expectations. According to CEO Antonio Neri, traditional server orders are growing at a triple-digit pace, and the group's backlog has reached a record high, driven by corporate investment in infrastructure modernization.



On the back of this momentum, HPE sharply raised its annual guidance and is now targeting EPS of between $3.35 and $3.45 for FY 2026. The group is also benefiting from the launch of new servers featuring Nvidia's Vera processors, designed for agentic AI applications and real-time processing. However, HPE noted that the global memory shortage continues to weigh on costs, a risk that could last until 2027.