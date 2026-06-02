Hewlett Packard Enterprise has posted quarterly results that significantly beat expectations, triggering a 36% surge in its share price. The group reported adjusted EPS of $0.79 on revenue of $10.68bn, compared with forecasts of $0.53 and $9.79bn, respectively. Revenue grew 40% y-o-y, marking the largest EPS beat since 2018.
Performance was bolstered by robust demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The Cloud & AI segment generated $7.71bn in revenue, while server sales reached $5.45bn, nearly $1bn ahead of market expectations. According to CEO Antonio Neri, traditional server orders are growing at a triple-digit pace, and the group's backlog has reached a record high, driven by corporate investment in infrastructure modernization.
On the back of this momentum, HPE sharply raised its annual guidance and is now targeting EPS of between $3.35 and $3.45 for FY 2026. The group is also benefiting from the launch of new servers featuring Nvidia's Vera processors, designed for agentic AI applications and real-time processing. However, HPE noted that the global memory shortage continues to weigh on costs, a risk that could last until 2027.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company specializes in the development of IT solutions and services for businesses. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- development and integration of technological solutions (87.5%): servers development and server management solutions, technology services, consulting, maintenance services, implementation of infrastructures and technical support), development of convergent data storage solutions and systems, sales of network systems and development of management and network security solutions;
- financial services (10.2%): mainly financing services for the digital transformation of businesses;
- other (2.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (39.1%), Americas (7.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (33.6%), Japan and Asia/Pacific (20.2%).
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