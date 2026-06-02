Performance was bolstered by robust demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The Cloud & AI segment generated $7.71bn in revenue, while server sales reached $5.45bn, nearly $1bn ahead of market expectations. According to CEO Antonio Neri, traditional server orders are growing at a triple-digit pace, and the group's backlog has reached a record high, driven by corporate investment in infrastructure modernization.

On the back of this momentum, HPE sharply raised its annual guidance and is now targeting EPS of between $3.35 and $3.45 for FY 2026. The group is also benefiting from the launch of new servers featuring Nvidia's Vera processors, designed for agentic AI applications and real-time processing. However, HPE noted that the global memory shortage continues to weigh on costs, a risk that could last until 2027.