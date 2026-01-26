HRS Advances in the Development of Its MFT Technology

HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions) announces a breakthrough in its strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Europe and Engie Lab Crigen for the development of the next-generation Mid Flow Twin (MFT) hydrogen refueling technology.

"Unveiled a year ago, this innovative refueling system aims to develop a dual-nozzle station to accelerate hydrogen refueling times for both heavy-duty and light vehicles," the company explains.



In collaboration with its partners, HRS states it has succeeded in integrating the MFT components into an RHeaDHy dispenser, a key milestone toward the industrialization of this innovative solution.



This MFT system is ready for testing, thanks to next-generation components developed as part of the European RHeaDHy project, which targets a high flow rate (300 g/s at 700 bars) for heavy-duty vehicles.



A new qualification testing campaign for the components and their integration will soon be launched at the HRS test site in Champagnier (Isère), in order to continue the development program.