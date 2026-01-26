"Unveiled a year ago, this innovative refueling system aims to develop a dual-nozzle station to accelerate hydrogen refueling times for both heavy-duty and light vehicles," the company explains.
In collaboration with its partners, HRS states it has succeeded in integrating the MFT components into an RHeaDHy dispenser, a key milestone toward the industrialization of this innovative solution.
This MFT system is ready for testing, thanks to next-generation components developed as part of the European RHeaDHy project, which targets a high flow rate (300 g/s at 700 bars) for heavy-duty vehicles.
A new qualification testing campaign for the components and their integration will soon be launched at the HRS test site in Champagnier (Isère), in order to continue the development program.
HRS Advances in the Development of Its MFT Technology
HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions) announces a breakthrough in its strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Europe and Engie Lab Crigen for the development of the next-generation Mid Flow Twin (MFT) hydrogen refueling technology.
