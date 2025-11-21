HRS falls after announcing a capital increase

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/21/2025 at 07:44 am EST

HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions) fell by nearly 8% after announcing a capital increase with preferential subscription rights of approximately €9 million, which could be increased to approximately €10.4 million if the extension clause is exercised in full.



"The transaction will enable HRS to strengthen its equity capital in line with the financial restructuring carried out in the previous financial year, thereby laying a solid foundation for the start of a new phase," the company explains.



The subscription period for the new shares will run from November 27 to December 9, and the subscription price is set at €1.90 per share, representing a 25% discount on the closing price of the share on November 19.



The issue of new shares is covered up to 75.2% (excluding the extension clause) by the subscription commitment of its majority shareholder Holding HR (through debt offset) and the guarantee commitments of Holding HR and other investors.



