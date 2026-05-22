In a sector study on cable specialists, HSBC examines the French group Nexans (+1.76%, at EUR162.20) and Italy's Prysmian (+1.67%, at EUR151.80).

Regarding Nexans, the British bank notes that the group posted solid organic sales growth in medium voltage during a quarter that is structurally weak due to seasonality.



Analysts continue to see opportunities in the "rigorous margin growth strategy" as well as upside potential if the company manages to leverage its strong balance sheet for synergistic growth and if product differentiation proves effective.



Furthermore, HSBC believes that risks related to delays and revenue securing for the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) project are well priced in by investors. Simultaneously, the bank has raised its sales estimates by 3% to 6% for 2026-2028, while adjusted EBITDA is increased by 4% to 9% over the same period to account for the acquisition of Republic Wire.

The bank maintains its Buy rating on Nexans shares, increasing its target price from €140 to €180, representing 14.7% upside potential.



For Prysmian, HSBC points to solid but unspectacular Q1 results and believes the fiber expansion cycle positions the group's Digital Solutions division as the primary driver for earnings surprises over the next 12 to 24 months.



The analysts' view is based on a dual growth engine for fiber, catering to both internal and external data center scaling. Additionally, fiber shortages across the Atlantic are expected to exert upward pressure on Digital Solutions' margins in 2026-2027.



Analysts also reveal that the Italian firm is less dependent on copper and aluminum imports than its US competitors. Another positive factor is the €17bn order backlog in high voltage, which provides significant visibility for revenue and margin growth, further bolstering the credibility of the company's 2028 targets.



It maintains a Buy rating on the Prysmian stock, increasing its target price from €115 to €170.