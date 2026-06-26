HSBC cuts its price target on Hermès

HSBC on Friday lowered its price target on Hermès to €1 700 from €1 821, while reiterating its "neutral" rating on the stock ahead of the release of the group's half-year results.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/26/2026 at 09:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note, the British bank said the move reflects a slight downward revision to its sales forecasts for fiscal years 2026 through 2028, driven in particular by the prospect of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in leather goods and in Asia (excluding Japan).



On the operating front, the financial institution said it is cutting its published sales forecasts for 2026-2028 by around 1% per year. As a result, the luxury house's growth at constant exchange rates is now seen at +7.6% for the current year, before reaching +8.3% in 2027 and +7.9% in 2028, versus +8.9% and +8.3% previously targeted, respectively.



A premium versus the sector remains intact



Assuming a stable margin rate, this revenue revision is expected to flow directly through to the group's profitability, HSBC added, as it trims its operating profit (Ebit) and earnings per share (EPS) estimates by around 1% for fiscal years 2027 and 2028.



On valuation, its new price target of €1 700 implies a market multiple of about 33 times expected 2027 earnings per share, which its analysts say represents a premium of roughly 60% to sector peers, a gap HSBC considers to be fully priced in at this stage.



Hermès shares showed little reaction to the news on Friday on the Paris stock market, down 0.8% within a CAC 40 index off around 1%.



The group is scheduled to present its first-half results on Wednesday, July 29.