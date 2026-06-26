In a research note, the British bank said the move reflects a slight downward revision to its sales forecasts for fiscal years 2026 through 2028, driven in particular by the prospect of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in leather goods and in Asia (excluding Japan).
On the operating front, the financial institution said it is cutting its published sales forecasts for 2026-2028 by around 1% per year. As a result, the luxury house's growth at constant exchange rates is now seen at +7.6% for the current year, before reaching +8.3% in 2027 and +7.9% in 2028, versus +8.9% and +8.3% previously targeted, respectively.
A premium versus the sector remains intact
Assuming a stable margin rate, this revenue revision is expected to flow directly through to the group's profitability, HSBC added, as it trims its operating profit (Ebit) and earnings per share (EPS) estimates by around 1% for fiscal years 2027 and 2028.
On valuation, its new price target of €1 700 implies a market multiple of about 33 times expected 2027 earnings per share, which its analysts say represents a premium of roughly 60% to sector peers, a gap HSBC considers to be fully priced in at this stage.
Hermès shares showed little reaction to the news on Friday on the Paris stock market, down 0.8% within a CAC 40 index off around 1%.
The group is scheduled to present its first-half results on Wednesday, July 29.
Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- leather and saddlery goods (44.2%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.;
- clothes, shoes, and accessories (28.3%);
- silk and textile products (6%);
- clock and watchmaking articles (3.4%);
- perfumes and beauty products (3.1%);
- other (15%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products.
At the end of 2025, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.8%), Europe (14.8%), Japan (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (41.9%), Americas (19.2%) and Middle East (4.4%).
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