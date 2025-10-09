HSBC has announced plans to privatize Hang Seng Bank through a scheme of arrangement, offering HK$155 (€17.1) per share, a 33% premium on the average share price over the last 30 days.



The transaction values Hang Seng at HKD 290bn (€32bn), or HKD 106bn (€11.7bn) for the targeted minority stake, based on a multiple of 1.8x book value.



The group states that the offer is final and fully funded from its own resources, with an impact of 125 basis points on its CET1 ratio, which is expected to return to the target range of 14.0%-14.5% within three quarters.



HSBC intends to retain Hang Seng's brand and separate banking license, while strengthening synergies between both brands.



According to CEO Georges Elhedery this transaction "is fully in line with HSBC's growth strategy in Hong Kong and will create more value for shareholders."