While LVMH is often seen as a conglomerate with a complex structure, the reality is actually much simpler, argues the broker, highlighting that Bernard Arnault's group's fashion and leather goods division alone generates 47% of the company's revenue and 72% of its operating profit, making it the true core of the business.
In this regard, HSBC says it expects the division—which can rely on such iconic brands as Dior—to see its sales rebound noticeably in 2026. This momentum should be supported by several changes within the management team, notably the arrival of a new star designer, Jonathan Anderson, whose style is expected to attract new clients and rekindle enthusiasm for the brand's collections, the bank states.
HSBC thus forecasts a V-shaped recovery for the division's sales, with estimated growth of 10% in 2026 at constant exchange rates, following last year's decline.
In terms of results, margins are expected to improve thanks to better structural cost discipline. However, the broker warns that certain negative factors—such as tax charges, currency effects, and a transitional year ahead for Louis Vuitton—could weigh on the trunk-maker's growth, leading to the downward revision of its price target for the stock.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (46.7%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, etc.;
- watches and jewels (13%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (10.1%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.6%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (23.6%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2025, products are marketed via a network of 6,283 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (18%), Japan (7.9%), Asia (26.5%), the United States (25.6%) and other (13.7%).
