HSBC maintains bullish stance on Nexans and Prysmian

In a sector note on cable specialists, HSBC examines French firm Nexans (+1.76%, at 162.20 euros) and Italy's Prysmian (+1.67%, at 151.80 euros).

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/22/2026 at 08:29 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Regarding Nexans, the bank notes that the group posted solid organic sales growth in medium voltage during a quarter that is structurally weak due to seasonality.



Analysts continue to see opportunities in the 'rigorous margin growth strategy' as well as upside potential if the company manages to leverage its strong balance sheet for synergistic growth and if product differentiation proves effective.



Furthermore, HSBC believes that risks related to delays and revenue securing for the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) project are well priced in by investors. Meanwhile, the bank has raised its sales estimates by 3 to 6% for the 2026-2028 period, while adjusted Ebitda is increased by 4 to 9% over the same period to account for the Republic Wire acquisition.



The Buy rating is maintained on Nexans shares, and the price target has been raised from 140 to 180 euros, representing a 14.7% upside potential.



For Prysmian, HSBC points to solid but unspectacular first-quarter results and believes the fiber expansion cycle positions the group's Digital Solutions division as the primary driver for earnings surprises over the next 12 to 24 months.



The analysts' view is based on a dual growth engine for fiber, driven by both internal and external data center scaling. Additionally, fiber shortages in the U.S. are expected to exert upward pressure on Digital Solutions' margins in 2026-2027.



Analysts also highlight that the Italian firm is less dependent on copper and aluminum imports than its U.S. competitors. Another positive factor is the 17 billion euro high-voltage backlog, which provides significant visibility on revenue and margin growth, further bolstering the credibility of the company's 2028 targets.



The rating is Buy on Prysmian shares, with a price target raised from 115 to 170 euros.