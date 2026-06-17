HSBC Maintains Buy Rating on LVMH Ahead of Earnings

HSBC reiterated its Buy recommendation on LVMH shares on Wednesday ahead of the luxury giant's first-half results, scheduled for mid-July. The bank anticipates a sequential improvement in business activity despite temporary pressure on margins.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/17/2026 at 08:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note, analysts at the British bank explained that the French group should be among the luxury players to record sequential sales growth in the second quarter, both at the group level and within its primary division, the key Fashion & Leather Goods branch.



Ultimately, they expect organic group sales growth of 2% between April and June, compared to +1% in the previous quarter.



Rising Sales, but Margins Under Pressure



HSBC nevertheless forecasts a 90-basis-point decline in the recurring operating margin (Ebit) for the entire first half, to 21.8%, including a 120-basis-point drop for the Fashion & Leather Goods division alone, to 33.5%.



Analysts anticipate a gradual recovery in the second half of the year, which they believe will be marked by a return to growth for the flagship division, with increased visibility expected for next year.



While LVMH shares are currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 21.6 times estimated 2027 earnings, a level below its historical averages of 24 times over ten years and 23.5 times over five years, HSBC maintains its positive outlook on the stock, considering that operational momentum is moving in a more favorable direction.



Its price target implies a potential upside of 17%.