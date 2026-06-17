HSBC Partners with Google Cloud to Deploy AI Capabilities

HSBC and Google Cloud have announced a multi-year partnership aimed at designing and deploying AI capabilities across the banking group's global operations, seeking to accelerate innovation in areas such as hyper-personalized advisory services and financial crime risk management.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 03:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The British group will collaborate with engineering teams from Google Cloud and Google DeepMind to co-develop new AI-based tools and programs, gaining access to Google's latest agentic AI capabilities, including Gemini models and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.



Initial products are focused on three key areas: hyper-personalized wealth management support, the strengthening of financial crime risk management, and AI tools designed to enhance customer service for relationship managers.



The partnership is expected to enable more than 200 new AI use cases over the next two years, prioritizing high-value initiatives where HSBC estimates benefits will exceed $100m.



'A partnership like this with Google Cloud helps us provide our colleagues with the tools they need to be future-ready, and supports our ambition to build a simple, agile, faster, and more personal bank,' said Georges Elhedery, HSBC Group CEO.