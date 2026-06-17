HSBC Partners with Google Cloud to Deploy AI Capabilities
HSBC and Google Cloud have announced a multi-year partnership aimed at designing and deploying AI capabilities across the banking group's global operations, seeking to accelerate innovation in areas such as hyper-personalized advisory services and financial crime risk management.
The British group will collaborate with engineering teams from Google Cloud and Google DeepMind to co-develop new AI-based tools and programs, gaining access to Google's latest agentic AI capabilities, including Gemini models and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.
Initial products are focused on three key areas: hyper-personalized wealth management support, the strengthening of financial crime risk management, and AI tools designed to enhance customer service for relationship managers.
The partnership is expected to enable more than 200 new AI use cases over the next two years, prioritizing high-value initiatives where HSBC estimates benefits will exceed $100m.
'A partnership like this with Google Cloud helps us provide our colleagues with the tools they need to be future-ready, and supports our ambition to build a simple, agile, faster, and more personal bank,' said Georges Elhedery, HSBC Group CEO.
HSBC Holdings plc is one of the world's leading banking groups. The activity is organized around three sectors:
- retail banking and wealth management: sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (consumer loans, leasing, factoring, private card management, etc.) and wealth management;
- commercial banking;
- investment, financing and market banking: operations on the capital markets, operations on rates, change rates and natural resources, merger and acquisition consulting, initial public offerings, capital investment, specialized and unionized financing solutions, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group had USD 1,654.9 billion in current deposits and USD 988.4 billion in current credits.
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