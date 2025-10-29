HSBC reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on PayPal shares, while raising its target price for them from $86 to $93, following the payment solutions group's Q3 results.



While it considers this publication and the outlook to be "generally mixed," the broker highlights the group's announcement of its partnership with Open AI, as well as the launch of agentic commerce initiatives, which it believes "will bear fruit."



HSBC raised its non-GAAP EPS estimate for 2025 to $5.37 to incorporate the third quarter, but reduced its adjusted EPS estimates for 2026-27 by approximately 2%-3%, solely to account for a higher number of shares.



'The current valuation remains attractive given PayPal's leadership in e-commerce, strong cash flow generation, and the positive optionality of new initiatives,' the broker said.