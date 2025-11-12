HSBC has reiterated its 'buy' recommendation on LVMH, raising its price target from EUR625 to EUR725, citing higher margins and a lower weighted average cost of capital (WACC) as a result of the group's simplification.

Supporting its thesis on the stock, the broker believes that the global luxury leader could experience, much like its sector as a whole, a gradual improvement in revenue growth by 2026.

HSBC also notes that "two attractive bonuses" add to this outlook: cost efficiencies and the streamlining of the portfolio, which "should also serve as useful catalysts for LVMH."