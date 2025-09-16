HSBC announced on Tuesday that it had raised its target price for EssilorLuxottica from €230 to €300, ahead of the Meta Connect conference, at which the American tech giant is expected to unveil new connected glasses designed with the French group.



In a research note, the broker said that, at the event, which will be held tomorrow and Thursday, it expects Meta to present glasses with AI features and a screen built into one of the lenses, marking a real step forward from the current models sold under the Ray-Ban and Oakley brands, which currently only allow users to take photos, film, or listen to music.



From his viewpoint, these smart glasses could eventually become an alternative to smartphones, given that Apple, Samsung, and Amazon are also planning to launch similar products between 2026 and 2027.



According to HSBC estimates, some 77 million units could be sold worldwide in 2030, rising to 284 million in 2040, representing a potential market of $36bn in 2030 and $151bn in 2040, or an average annual growth rate of 19% between 2026 and 2040.



While this market segment represents an opportunity for Meta to establish itself as the long-term leader of a new computing platform, it also presents an immediate opportunity for EssilorLuxottica, as the eyewear manufacturer is well-positioned to capitalize on this technological partnership thanks to its global production capabilities, distribution network, and premium brands.



HSBC, which has a "hold" recommendation on the stock, estimates that this segment adds €55 to EssilorLuxottica's per-share valuation.