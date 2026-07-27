The British bank notes that the Armonk, New York-based group cut its constant-currency revenue outlook for 2026, but still flagged a 100 basis point year-on-year improvement in non-GAAP pre-tax margin.
HSBC also raised its non-GAAP EPS estimates for 2026-2030 by 1% to 2% to reflect margin assumptions above expectations, a move nonetheless offset by the use of lower valuation multiples.
The bank sees better value elsewhere in the sector, noting that IBM trades on a 2027 non-GAAP EV/EBIT multiple of 14.2 times and that its EPS is expected to grow by 6.7% per year over 2026-2028, versus sector medians of 13.9 times and 19.2% respectively.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is one of the world's leading computer services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- cognitive solutions and transaction processing software development (43.2%);
- IT services (33%): consulting (management of logistic chains, financial performance, CRM, human resources, etc.), application management, systems integration, cloud computing, hosting, technical support services, etc.;
- sale of IT infrastructure (22.3%): hybrid IT infrastructure solutions, microcomputers, servers, peripheral devices, networks, data storage equipment, etc.;
- financing of computer equipment (1.1%);
- other (0.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (40.1%), Americas (9.7%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (31%) and Asia-Pacific (19.2%).
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