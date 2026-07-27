HSBC reiterates 'reduce' on IBM

HSBC reiterates its 'reduce' recommendation on IBM, with an adjusted price target trimmed to $174 from $175, following the earnings warning issued nearly two weeks ago by the US IT services giant.

The British bank notes that the Armonk, New York-based group cut its constant-currency revenue outlook for 2026, but still flagged a 100 basis point year-on-year improvement in non-GAAP pre-tax margin.



HSBC also raised its non-GAAP EPS estimates for 2026-2030 by 1% to 2% to reflect margin assumptions above expectations, a move nonetheless offset by the use of lower valuation multiples.



The bank sees better value elsewhere in the sector, noting that IBM trades on a 2027 non-GAAP EV/EBIT multiple of 14.2 times and that its EPS is expected to grow by 6.7% per year over 2026-2028, versus sector medians of 13.9 times and 19.2% respectively.