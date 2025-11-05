HSBC maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Adidas shares, although lowers its target price for them from €270 to €205 after reducing its earnings estimates, now forecasting only 'high single-digit' sales growth in 2026.



The broker also justifies the reduction in its target price by an increase in the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) to take into account more recent risks, such as pressure on demand in the US and the departure of the CEO.



HSBC nevertheless points out that its new target price leaves around 30% upside potential for the stock and considers the German sports equipment manufacturer's valuation attractive, with a 2026 P/E multiple of 15.8x.