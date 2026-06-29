HSBC sharply raises its price target on STMicroelectronics
HSBC on Monday raised its price target on STMicroelectronics to €84 from €53, while reiterating its Buy rating, as the British bank struck an especially upbeat tone on the outlook for the French-Italian chipmaker.
In a note released in the morning, the firm said it has upgraded its earnings forecasts for the group for 2026-2030, believing it could top current expectations on revenue and margins as the semiconductor industry recovery accelerates, helped by a new wave of price increases across certain product families.
"This second round of price increases strengthens our conviction that the recovery is solidifying and margins can rebound quickly as costs tied to underutilized manufacturing capacity fade," HSBC wrote.
The booster effect of data centers and AI
The broker also highlighted ST's renewed ambitions in the data-center segment. The group recently raised its outlook for this business, now targeting revenue of about $1bn in 2026, versus "well above $500m" previously, a figure that is expected to double again by 2027.
According to HSBC, that momentum confirms STM's earnings power is clearly rising, supported by growth drivers including artificial intelligence (AI) and low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.
As a result, the bank is lifting its earnings estimates for 2026-2030 and believes management could be prompted to raise the profitability targets embedded in its operating models.
On the Paris stock exchange, STMicroelectronics shares reacted positively to the note on Monday afternoon, up about 2.5% at €64.3 around 3:30 p.m.
With over 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
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