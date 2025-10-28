HSBC shares are up nearly 3% in London after the release of its quarterly results.



The bank posted net income of $5.5bn in Q3, down 18% y-o-y, mainly due to exceptional legal provisions of $1.4bn. EPS came in at $0.28, compared with $0.34 a year earlier.



Net banking income rose 5% to $17.8bn, supported by revenue growth in wealth management, particularly in Asia. At constant exchange rates and excluding significant items, revenues reached $17.9bn, up 3% y-o-y.



Adjusted pre-tax income was $9.1bn, up 4% on a constant basis excluding exceptional items.



Adjusted RoTE was 16.4%, compared with 15.9% a year earlier. On a reported basis, RoTE was 12.3%, compared with 15.5% in Q3 2024.



"We are becoming a simpler, more agile bank, refocused on our strengths. The progress we have made gives us the confidence to raise our targets, and we are now aiming for an adjusted RoTE in the mid-teens range, or even better, by 2025," said Georges Elhedery, CEO of the group.



The group confirms that it is targeting an adjusted RoTE in the mid-teens or better for 2025, 2026, and 2027. It also raises its forecast for banking net interest income (NII) to $43bn or more for 2025 (vs. $32.4bn over nine months), in line with the expected evolution of rates in its key markets.