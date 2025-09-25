HSBC announced that it has conducted the first known trial of quantum computing in algorithmic bond trading with IBM.



The experiment resulted in an improvement of up to 34% in predicting the success of orders on the European corporate bond market.



The approach combined classical and quantum resources to optimize quote requests on over-the-counter markets, where assets are traded directly between two parties. The teams validated their models on real data using several IBM quantum computers.



We now have a tangible example of how quantum computers can solve a concrete problem and offer a competitive advantage, HSBC said.



IBM points out that this work demonstrates the potential of combining business expertise, algorithmic research, and the power of the most advanced quantum processors.