HSBC announced that it has conducted the first known trial of quantum computing in algorithmic bond trading with IBM.
The experiment resulted in an improvement of up to 34% in predicting the success of orders on the European corporate bond market.
The approach combined classical and quantum resources to optimize quote requests on over-the-counter markets, where assets are traded directly between two parties. The teams validated their models on real data using several IBM quantum computers.
We now have a tangible example of how quantum computers can solve a concrete problem and offer a competitive advantage, HSBC said.
IBM points out that this work demonstrates the potential of combining business expertise, algorithmic research, and the power of the most advanced quantum processors.
HSBC tests quantum-assisted bond trading with IBM
Published on 09/25/2025 at 04:18 am EDT
