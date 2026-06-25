HSBC upgrades L'Oréal to Buy

HSBC on Thursday upgraded L'Oréal to "buy" from "hold" and raised its price target to €435 from €375, expecting the cosmetics group’s medium-term organic growth to accelerate, notably thanks to the integration of Kering Beauty, despite a quieter second half of 2026 expected.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/25/2026 at 10:05 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note, the financial intermediary backs up its optimism with the prospect of a sharper rise in like-for-like sales growth, which it expects to come in a range of 5.5% to 6.5% from 2027, momentum supported by the ramp-up of the Kering Beauty business.



According to HSBC, these long-term prospects should help look through an inevitable slowdown, already widely priced in by the market, in growth over the second half of 2026.



Toward a new growth and share-price profile



This new multi-year growth profile should, the analyst says, allow the world’s number one beauty stock to decouple from its sector peers and support a rebound in its valuation back toward its average of the past three years.



As a result, and anticipating a higher trading range for the stock later this year, HSBC says it makes sense to take a position early, despite a demanding comparison base in the second half, to get ahead of the upward revisions to organic growth expected in late 2026.



L'Oréal shares were up 0.5% at €388.5 on Thursday afternoon following the comments, a performance, however, slightly below that of the CAC 40 (+0.6%) at the same time.