HSBC on Thursday upgraded L'Oréal to "buy" from "hold" and raised its price target to €435 from €375, expecting the cosmetics group’s medium-term organic growth to accelerate, notably thanks to the integration of Kering Beauty, despite a quieter second half of 2026 expected.
In a research note, the financial intermediary backs up its optimism with the prospect of a sharper rise in like-for-like sales growth, which it expects to come in a range of 5.5% to 6.5% from 2027, momentum supported by the ramp-up of the Kering Beauty business.
According to HSBC, these long-term prospects should help look through an inevitable slowdown, already widely priced in by the market, in growth over the second half of 2026.
Toward a new growth and share-price profile
This new multi-year growth profile should, the analyst says, allow the world’s number one beauty stock to decouple from its sector peers and support a rebound in its valuation back toward its average of the past three years.
As a result, and anticipating a higher trading range for the stock later this year, HSBC says it makes sense to take a position early, despite a demanding comparison base in the second half, to get ahead of the upward revisions to organic growth expected in late 2026.
L'Oréal shares were up 0.5% at €388.5 on Thursday afternoon following the comments, a performance, however, slightly below that of the CAC 40 (+0.6%) at the same time.
L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (37.2% of net sales), makeup products (19.1%), haircare products (17.5%), fragrances (14.6%), hair colouring products (7.6%) and other (4%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer cosmetics (36.5%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands;
- luxury cosmetics (35.4%): Lancôme, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, Viktor&Rolf, Valentino, Azzaro, Prada, Takami, A?sop, etc.;
- active cosmetics (16.4%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Skinbetter Science, etc.;
- professional products (11.7%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix and PureOlogy brands.
Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies.
At the end of 2025, L'Oréal has 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (7.3%), Europe (26.5%), North America (26.6%), North Asia (22.9%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (9.3%) and Latin America (7.4%).
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