hsh finanzfonds AöR: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/27/2020 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: hsh finanzfonds AöR / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
27.04.2020 / 10:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hsh finanzfonds AöR hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020
Address: https://www.hsh-finanzfonds.de/geschaeftsberichte

27.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: hsh finanzfonds AöR
Besenbinderhof 37
20097 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hsh-finanzfonds.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1030137  27.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
