https://corporate.lan.creditcorp.com.au/umbraco#

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Credit Corp Group Limited 33 092 697 151

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Donald Evan McLay Date of last notice 27th September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Shares are held in the name of Torres Industries Pty Ltd of which Mr Donald McLay is Chairman. Date of change 2nd October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 74,903 Donald McLay (Direct)

20,412 Nagarit Super Fund (Indirect) 1,407,847 Torres Industries Pty Ltd (Indirect)

1,503,162 TOTAL FPO SHARES Class Fully-Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired Nil Number disposed 11,680 Torres Industries Pty Ltd (Indirect) Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $262,750 No. of securities held after change 74,903 Donald McLay (Direct)

20,412 Nagarit Super Fund (Indirect) 1,396,167 Torres Industries Pty Ltd (Indirect)

1,491,482 TOTAL FPO SHARES

03/10/2018 + See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above trading during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2