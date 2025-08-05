German ready-to-wear group Hugo Boss confirmed its revenue and operating profit outlook for 2025 on Tuesday despite the ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.



The company confirmed its expectation that sales will remain fairly stable this year (between -2% and +2%), while EBIT is expected to increase by 5% to 22%.



Q2 reported revenue declined 1% to €1,022m, but grew 1% at adjusted exchange rates.



Strong sales momentum in Germany and France more than offset the weakness in the UK, the group said.



It also highlighted the success of the 'Beckham X Boss' collection launched in April.



Operating profit rose 15% to €81m, above the consensus of €77m.



We believe that Boss remains a strong company that continues to gain market share in the high-end apparel sector, RBC analysts said this morning.



"Although the market outlook is a little more complicated at the moment, we are reassured to see that the company is now managing its costs better," the Canadian broker added.



In Q2 alone, its operating expenses fell by 2% y-o-y.



On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the share price was up 2% around noon, reducing its annual losses to around 7%.