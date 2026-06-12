In a research note, the broker describes Frasers Group's strategy as a "discreet takeover at a bargain price," arguing that the buyout offer made at a price of €38 per share is strategically designed to bypass the legal obligation of launching a mandatory takeover bid once the 30% threshold is crossed.

Despite what it considers a low price, DZ Bank believes that it is likely that Frasers will exceed the 30% capital threshold, thereby permanently freeing itself from the constraints of a mandatory tender offer.

Towards a Gradual and Protracted Recovery

Furthermore, analysts remain skeptical regarding the emergence of a bidding war in the short term. According to the firm, the possibility of a counter-bid or an aggressive increase in capital from the Marzotto family, another long-standing shareholder of the German brand, would come as a genuine surprise.

Similarly, a rapid and total takeover by Frasers Group remains unlikely at this stage, they noted.

On the operational front, the German bank points out that the fashion house is currently undergoing a deep restructuring phase. This leads the bank to anticipate a prolonged transition, meaning that a return to solid revenue growth and improved operating margins (Ebit) will likely not materialize until FY 2027.