DZ Bank has downgraded Hugo Boss shares on Friday, recommending investors to hold their shares rather than buy, with a fair value set at EUR42. The downgrade stems from both the shareholder maneuvers initiated by its primary stakeholder, the British firm Frasers Group, and an expected recovery that appears increasingly gradual.

In a research note, the broker describes Frasers Group's strategy as a "discreet takeover at a bargain price," arguing that the buyout offer made at a price of €38 per share is strategically designed to bypass the legal obligation of launching a mandatory takeover bid once the 30% threshold is crossed.



Despite what it considers a low price, DZ Bank believes that it is likely that Frasers will exceed the 30% capital threshold, thereby permanently freeing itself from the constraints of a mandatory tender offer.



Towards a Gradual and Protracted Recovery



Furthermore, analysts remain skeptical regarding the emergence of a bidding war in the short term. According to the firm, the possibility of a counter-bid or an aggressive increase in capital from the Marzotto family, another long-standing shareholder of the German brand, would come as a genuine surprise.



Similarly, a rapid and total takeover by Frasers Group remains unlikely at this stage, they noted.



On the operational front, the German bank points out that the fashion house is currently undergoing a deep restructuring phase. This leads the bank to anticipate a prolonged transition, meaning that a return to solid revenue growth and improved operating margins (Ebit) will likely not materialize until FY 2027.