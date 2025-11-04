Hugo Boss announced on Tuesday that its annual sales and operating profit (EBIT) are expected to be at the lower end of its previously communicated ranges due to the current economic uncertainty and the recent strengthening of the euro.



The German ready-to-wear group reported sales of €989 million for the third quarter this morning, down 4% on a reported basis and 1% at constant exchange rates.



In a press release, the company attributed the decline in its business to the continuing difficult economic environment, even though the implementation of cost-cutting measures enabled it to maintain its quarterly operating profit (EBIT) at around €95m year-on-year.



However, these figures are below analysts' targets, which were for quarterly sales of €1.01bn and EBIT of €96m.



Following these lower-than-expected results, Boss confirmed its annual forecasts, but specified that its revenue should be at the lower end of the €4.2bn to €4.4bn it had set as its target, as should its EBIT, which is now expected to be at the lower end of the €380m to €440m range previously announced.



Analysts nevertheless point to a less pronounced downward revision than feared, but also highlight the Metzingen-based group's good cost control, which should enable it to offset the current slump in demand for high-end clothing.



The group also plans to update its strategic plan during a presentation scheduled for December 3.



Following these announcements, Hugo Boss shares are down about 3% on Tuesday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.