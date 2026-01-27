Shares in major US health insurers were down sharply in premarket trading on Tuesday after the Trump administration proposed only a minimal increase in Medicare Advantage payments for 2027. The proposal, unveiled late Monday, calls for just a 0.09% rise in reimbursement rates, well below market expectations of a 5% to 6% increase.



As a result, sector shares were battered; Humana was down nearly 16%, UnitedHealth -15%, and CVS Health -11%. The drop reflects investor concerns about the measure's impact on profit margins amid continued increases in medical costs.



Analysts said that such a small increase could force insurers to cut benefits, withdraw some plans or absorb the additional costs, weighing on profitability over the medium term. The final rate is due to be announced in early April, but markets are now hoping for an upward adjustment.



The release of this "Advance Notice", which comes just ahead of UnitedHealth's quarterly results, appears strategic. Management commentary on the expected impact of the measure will be closely watched in the coming days.