Hungry for Gastronomy, American Express Seeks to Acquire TheFork

American Express has announced its plan to acquire TheFork, a leading European online restaurant reservation and management platform, from Tripadvisor, in a move to expand its dining offerings across the continent.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/15/2026 at 08:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

TheFork connects millions of consumers with more than 50,000 restaurants across 11 European countries through its restaurant management, booking, and customer engagement platform, as well as its dedicated discovery and reservation app and website.



This proposed acquisition follows the successful integrations of digital dining platforms Resy and Tock. Together, these platforms are expected to allow the American credit card group to expand its dining network to 75,000 bookable establishments.



Through TheFork, American Express would strengthen its ability to provide cardholders and consumers with access to sought-after restaurants, while supporting the continued growth of its international operations, which serve as a major driver of the group's overall expansion.