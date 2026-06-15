Hungry for Gastronomy, American Express Seeks to Acquire TheFork
American Express has announced its plan to acquire TheFork, a leading European online restaurant reservation and management platform, from Tripadvisor, in a move to expand its dining offerings across the continent.
TheFork connects millions of consumers with more than 50,000 restaurants across 11 European countries through its restaurant management, booking, and customer engagement platform, as well as its dedicated discovery and reservation app and website.
This proposed acquisition follows the successful integrations of digital dining platforms Resy and Tock. Together, these platforms are expected to allow the American credit card group to expand its dining network to 75,000 bookable establishments.
Through TheFork, American Express would strengthen its ability to provide cardholders and consumers with access to sought-after restaurants, while supporting the continued growth of its international operations, which serve as a major driver of the group's overall expansion.
American Express Company specializes in issuing and marketing payment cards primarily for travel (hotel, ticket, restaurant payments, etc.). Income breaks down by activity as follows:
- sale of means of payment to consumers (68.2%): traveler's checks, credit cards, prepaid cards. The group also offers banking services (private banking and business banking), travel brokerage and magazine publishing;
- sale of means of payment to small and big corporates (18.2%);
- management of partner networks (13.6%): services provided to card payment networks and card distribution networks.
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