Hunyvers returns to growth in the third quarter

Driven by faster sales of new recreational vehicles, Hunyvers is back on a growth track in the third quarter. The group is maintaining its full-year guidance, subject to certain conditions.

Hunyvers posted revenue of €39.3m in the third quarter of its 2025-2026 fiscal year, up 3.5% on a reported basis, with no scope effect.



This increase was mainly driven by the faster pace of new recreational vehicle sales (+5.3%, to €31.5m), with deliveries benefiting from improved preparation lead times.



By contrast, the Boating business fell 3.1% over the quarter, to €7.8m, in a market still weighed down by an uncertain economic and geopolitical backdrop, even as commercial momentum picked up in June.



On the outlook, Hunyvers confirms its target of higher revenue and operating profitability for the full 2025-2026 fiscal year. This guidance remains conditional on a rebound in orders for recreational vehicles in the fourth quarter and confirmation of the commercial momentum seen in June in Boating.



The group also confirms its timetable for the acquisition of 51% of the IBH group, with completion still expected by December 31, 2026.