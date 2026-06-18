Hunyvers Targets Majority Acquisition of IBH Group

The specialist in leisure vehicle and marine distribution has announced exclusive negotiations to acquire a 51% stake in IBH Group, a leisure vehicle (RV) distributor based in West-Central France. This transaction would represent a major milestone in the group's external growth strategy, involving a company that generated approximately €60m in revenue during its last fiscal year ending August 2025.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/18/2026 at 03:07 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Founded in 2008, IBH operates a network of 10 dealerships marketing over 30 leisure vehicle brands, along with 10 workshops and a regional body shop. Its geographic footprint is considered complementary to that of Hunyvers, which currently operates 15 dealerships specializing in RVs.



Beyond strengthening its territorial coverage, Hunyvers highlighted several operational synergies, particularly in customer relationship management (CRM), business digitalization, purchasing, and inventory management. The group also intends to leverage IBH's expertise in vehicle preparation and delivery to improve the conversion of its order book into revenue.



Upon completion of the deal, the new entity would comprise 25 dealerships dedicated to leisure vehicles. Hunyvers views this acquisition as a new step in its strategy to build a leading independent player in the French market, amid ongoing sector consolidation.



The acquisition of the majority stake would be financed more than 80% in cash, with the balance settled through the issuance of new Hunyvers shares. The finalization of the transaction remains subject to several conditions, including securing the necessary financing, approval from the Competition Authority, and shareholder approval for the portion paid in shares. Completion is expected before December 31, 2026.



The deal structure also includes the possibility for Hunyvers to acquire the remaining capital of IBH at a later date through a further issuance of shares.