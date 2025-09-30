In Rome, bread and games were enough to keep the population happy, they say. In finance, it's artificial intelligence and gold. The threat of a budgetary paralysis in the United States does not seem, for the moment, to be overly concerning the markets, which appear blasé about these skirmishes between Democrats and Republicans.

Investors are still caught up in a form of bipolarity, which pushes them to buy both CoreWeave and gold at the same time. CoreWeave for the AI buzz of a company that could start making money in three years' time, and gold because, after all, there are quite a few risk factors floating around at the moment. The precious metal has gained 47% this year. If the gains hold until 31 December, it would be its best performance since… 1979! This not-so-barbarous relic is currently benefiting from a nice combination of tailwinds, making it the most prolific asset of 2025, far ahead of US indices, bitcoin and emerging market equities. The prospect of a US government shutdown due to budget disagreements has only reinforced the appeal of gold, which is approaching USD 3,900 per ounce. As mentioned yesterday, these phases create risk even if they are not necessarily damaging to the equity markets. Yesterday, European and US markets did not react much to the countdown, with almost all of them posting gains. The Nasdaq 100 even returned to within 1% of last week's record high, gaining 0.4%.

This is because, at the same time, the appeal of AI as an investment theme remains intact, even if investors sometimes struggle to identify the real long-term winners beyond those selling shovels and pickaxes, i.e. the operating equipment at this stage.

But OpenAI probably provided some answers yesterday, even if it looks more like an incursion of the new world into the old. The ‘foundation’, even if this description raises a smile, announced the introduction of instant payment in ChatGPT. OpenAI hasn't invented much: it's basically a matter of using ChatGPT to search for a product and pay directly in the application. Does that remind you of anything? It should. It's both Google and Amazon. This should allow OpenAI to charge fees for connecting customers and sellers. What is certain is that it should allow the ‘foundation’ to improve its accounts. The Information revealed this morning that OpenAI generated $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, with losses of $2.5 billion. These figures are fairly typical for a growing technology company. To shoulder colossal costs and outpace fierce competition, it will need funding that extends well beyond being a conversational aide, the sort that advises on toaster repairs, the finer points of addressing the authorities, or why certain courses of action, however tempting, are best left to the imagination. Also in The Information, Martin Peers points out this morning that OpenAI ‘has chosen to compete with everyone in the market, from Amazon to Instagram,’ but that this service will allow it ‘to extract money from the hundreds of millions of people who use ChatGPT without paying.’ The specialist also points out that OpenAI is indirectly providing existing major platforms with a powerful argument against federal attempts to break them up: why split up Amazon or Alphabet if the stars of AI are diversifying the competition?

On the sidelines of investors' internal struggle between risk appetite and fear of a market crash, there is a lot going on in the world. The United States and Israel have agreed on a 20-point peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza, calling on Hamas to accept it even though it did not participate in its drafting. In China, September's PMI activity indicators improved slightly, but without showing any clear upturn. Local markets are looking good ahead of Golden Week, thanks in particular to rumours surrounding Huawei's rise in AI chips, again! In Australia, the central bank unsurprisingly left its key interest rate unchanged at 3.6% overnight. In the United States, a shutdown appears to be looming. A few hours ago, JD Vance expressed pessimism about the outcome of discussions between Republicans and Democrats. Among the short-term consequences, the budgetary paralysis is likely to prevent the publication of monthly employment data in the United States, which would add another layer to the ongoing drama surrounding the Fed's interest rate decisions. In the meantime, several statistics are due this afternoon, including the JOLTS survey on job openings in August.

In Asia-Pacific, while Chinese markets are rising, the trend is more neutral elsewhere. Japan is gaining a few points, while Australia, South Korea and India are down moderately. Europe is expected to decline slightly in early trading.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in Japan, retail sales, industrial production, and the composite PMI; in China, the composite, manufacturing, non-manufacturing PMIs and those from RatingDog; in the United Kingdom, GDP; in France, the harmonized CPI, PPI, and economic confidence; in Switzerland, the KOF leading indicator; in Germany, unemployment change, harmonized CPI, and CPI; in the United States, the FHFA house price index, MNI Chicago PMI, Conference Board consumer confidence, and JOLTS job openings. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$3,869.09

: US$3,869.09 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66.78

: US$66.78 United States 10 years : 4.14%

: 4.14% BITCOIN: US$113,952

In corporate news:

Jaguar Land Rover Tata Motors)

AbbVie introduced its ovarian cancer drug Elahere in the UK, pricing it at the same level as in the US.

introduced its ovarian cancer drug Elahere in the UK, pricing it at the same level as in the US. GSK appointed Luke Miels as the designated CEO.

appointed Luke Miels as the designated CEO. British & American Investment Trust PLC reported a first-half 2025 loss due to a decline in the value of its largest US investment, Geron Corp.

reported a first-half 2025 loss due to a decline in the value of its largest US investment, Geron Corp. TotalEnergies plans to divest from most of its renewable power holdings and requested an extension on its Namibia license.

plans to divest from most of its renewable power holdings and requested an extension on its Namibia license. UBS is opposing Swiss government capital proposals that could weaken the bank and the national economy.

is opposing Swiss government capital proposals that could weaken the bank and the national economy. Lufthansa pilots consider a strike over pension disputes, with plans to cut 4000 jobs to boost profitability.

pilots consider a strike over pension disputes, with plans to cut 4000 jobs to boost profitability. Audax Renovables reported a first-half EBITDA of €59.1 million and a net profit of €18.8 million.

reported a first-half EBITDA of €59.1 million and a net profit of €18.8 million. Exxon Mobil CEO sought security assurances from Mozambique's President for a gas terminal.

CEO sought security assurances from Mozambique's President for a gas terminal. Electronic Arts agreed to be acquired by private investors for $55 billion in a record-setting leveraged buyout.

agreed to be acquired by private investors for $55 billion in a record-setting leveraged buyout. OpenAI reported $4.3 billion in sales with a $2.5 billion cash burn and introduced new product features.

