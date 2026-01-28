Still seen as one of the many fallen angels of the 2020 SPAC wave, Texas-based Hyliion has executed a radical strategic pivot, abandoning its roots in trucking to reinvent itself as a key player in distributed energy production. In 2026, Hyliion is no longer selling dreams of hybrid trucks, but a linear generator technology-Karno-that promises to redefine energy efficiency.

To understand the current situation, you have to go back to the stock's origins. Founded in 2015 by Thomas Healy, then a student at Carnegie Mellon, Hyliion initially focused on electrifying Class 8 trucks. Its public listing via a merger with the SPAC Tortoise Acquisition Corp. in 2020 pushed its valuation to $1.6bn, with the stock peaking at $58.66.

However, industrial reality caught up with market euphoria. Between the IPO and November 2023, the stock collapsed, hitting a low of $0.54 on November 9, 2023. The main reasons? Electric-truck adoption was too slow, material costs rose, the regulatory environment was complex, and an equity-market narrative around the sector-pushed to an extreme (valuations following the narrative)-was overtaken by reality.

Hyliion announced the permanent shutdown of its powertrain business, slashing its workforce by two-thirds. The company decided to bet everything on a technology acquired in August 2022 from GE Additive for $37m: the Karno generator. This pivot, while painful, cleaned up the cost structure and redirected resources toward a potentially more lucrative market: stationary power generation.

The heart of the reactor: Karno technology

The bullish thesis for Hyliion rests on the Karno generator. Unlike traditional internal combustion engines, it is a linear generator that uses flameless oxidation.

For technology enthusiasts: It is based on the thermodynamic principles of the Stirling and Carnot cycles. It uses four synchronized shafts to drive a thermodynamic cycle in which heat actuates linear pistons inside a sealed chamber. The system can run on more than 20 different fuels (natural gas, hydrogen, propane, ammonia, flare gas) without mechanical modification (energy agnostic). System efficiency depends on complex geometries (heat exchangers) that are impossible to machine traditionally. Hyliion uses cutting-edge metal 3D printers, notably Colibrium Additive's M Line systems (formerly GE Additive).

The model is no longer aimed at trucking operators, but at critical energy needs, notably:

Data centers: Karno natively produces direct current (DC) at 800 volts. That aligns perfectly with NVIDIA's vision for future AI data-center architectures, enabling direct integration without costly converters.

Defense and ships: The US Navy is funding development via the Office of Naval Research (ONR) for autonomous vessels, attracted by reduced maintenance (no oil changes required, crucial for uncrewed ships).

Improving fundamentals

The improvement in fundamentals observed in 2024 and 2025 did not come from a sudden revenue surge, but from technological and regulatory validation that de-risks the story. Hyliion is finally starting to generate tangible revenue, with $759,000 in Q3 2025 (versus $0 between Q4 2023 and Q3 2024), mainly from R&D services for the US Navy. The two analysts following the name closely estimate revenue could reach $12m in 2026 and $42m in 2027.

However, the company is not profitable and is not expected to be for several years. Net loss totaled $13.34m in Q3 2025. While still in the red, cash burn is under control. With capital expenditure (CapEx) expected at around $30m for 2025 (before financing), the company has the runway needed to reach commercialization without immediate shareholder dilution.

Despite the potential, investing in the company remains very risky at this stage given its size, lack of profitability and single-product technology.

Two developments in 2025 changed perceptions of risk:

EPA classification: The US agency confirmed that Karno is not an internal combustion engine. That spares Hyliion from federal administrative burdens; local permits alone are sufficient.

Certified cleanliness : Internal tests showed nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions below 2.5 ppm (parts per million) on natural gas, meeting California's stringent SCAQMD standards without costly after-treatment.

Risks remain

Thomas Healy confirmed that deliveries initially slated for 2025 have slipped into 2026. One of the first customers (the US Navy) delayed its shipbuilding project. While Hyliion is turning these units into demonstrators, the shift shows the timeline remains dependent on external factors. Material revenue generation is now a 2026-and-beyond story.

In addition, sourcing high-strength magnets for the linear motors depends on China. While Hyliion has inventory for a few quarters, a supply disruption or trade tensions could paralyze production of Karno generators.

The non-binding order book totals close to 500 units. However, converting those letters of intent into firm orders remains to be proven. Production also relies on complex 3D-printing machines. Moving from prototype to mass production will require operational excellence (entrusted to new VP Darrell Preble) that has yet to be demonstrated.

In brief

Hyliion Holdings shares have rebounded not on speculation, but because the company pivoted from a difficult market to a technological blue ocean (efficient and flexible power generation) that is benefiting from a bottleneck right now. Alignment with the energy needs of AI data centers and tangible interest from the US military are powerful catalysts.

However, investors should stay clear-eyed: Hyliion has essentially become an industrial start-up funded by public markets. With revenue forecast at just $4m for 2025 and annual cash burn of around $65m, the margin for error is thin. The stock is a risky bet on Thomas Healy's team's ability to execute commercialization in 2026 without a major supply-chain hiccup.

That said, the story has been significantly cleaned up. The technology has been validated by regulators and demanding customers (the Navy). Current levels offer an entry point for risk-averse investors, at the beginning of the "potential” hockey-stick revenue curve expected for 2026-2027. I will keep watching this name out of intellectual curiosity.