Markets are heavily focused on the surge in capex by hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Oracle and Meta. This acceleration is weighing sharply on their free cash flow, to the point that some scenarios anticipate a temporary move into negative territory in 2027. That concern is legitimate, although it only tells part of the story.

The first chart shows a striking acceleration in capital spending by US hyperscalers starting in 2024-2025.

Estimated Capex of US hyperscalers by year ($bn)

Source: JPMorgan Chase

Through 2023, the trajectories remain relatively contained and fit within the traditional cloud expansion cycles. Then the slope shifts abruptly.

The takeaway is unambiguous: the rise of generative artificial intelligence is driving a step-change in investment. Spending on data centers, GPUs, network infrastructure, power supply and cooling systems is rising at an unprecedented rate.

Source: Bank of America

Estimates point to a move from roughly $200bn in annual investment around 2024 to potentially $700bn to $1,000bn between 2026 and 2029, depending on the scenario. This is no longer a simple investment cycle, it's a genuine regime change.

In other words, the infrastructure required to scale AI is proving far greater than what was envisioned just two or three years ago.

Source: Bank of America

The second chart adds a complementary perspective by showing the expected path of cumulative free cash flow for Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon beyond 2027.

Source: Financial Times

Historically, these companies have generated substantial cash flows, which have enabled them to fund growth, share buybacks, acquisitions, cloud buildouts and investment in innovation at the same time.

That dynamic is now under pressure. Free cash flow is expected to contract sharply in 2025 and 2026, with a trough expected in 2027.

However, the market is not stopping at this transition phase. Projections point to a rebound as early as 2028, followed by a strong acceleration in 2029 and 2030. In other words, investors believe that the current investment push is temporary and will ultimately translate into value creation and materially higher cash flows.

That's exactly where the real investment debate sits.

Hyperscalers now have exceptionally strong balance sheets and sufficient profitability to finance this AI arms race. However, capital intensity is rising far faster than the revenues directly attributable to AI. The uncertainty is therefore not just about their ability to invest, but about the timing and the magnitude of the return on investment.

However, history suggests that these groups' leaders have rarely committed hundreds of billions of dollars without a long-term value-creation thesis. After some of these stocks' recent consolidation, the following question arises: does this phase of temporary free cash flow compression represent an opportunity to add to these names ahead of the expected cash-flow rebound, or is the market still underestimating the true cost of this technological revolution?