i2c Continues to Ramp Hiring Amid COVID-19 Furloughs to Meet Global Demand for Digital Payment Processing

i2c filled over 200 positions in last 3 months and has another 100 open positions

i2c Inc., a global provider of highly configurable payment and open banking solutions, is experiencing strong global demand as FinTechs and financial institutions turn to i2c to help them quickly bring to market innovative digital and mobile commerce solutions. While other organizations are having to make tough decisions about downsizing their workforce due to the economic impact of COVID-19, i2c continues to hire.

Q1 2020 proved to be a pivotal time as a result of rapid economic and social change brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now become the new normal to rely on apps and ecommerce that connect the digital world to everyone’s front door during “shelter in place restrictions.” Increasingly, consumers are looking for, and i2c is helping issuers deliver, digital payment solutions. As a result of this increased demand i2c ramped hiring, adding 20 percent to its global workforce in Q1.

Many of the new hires are being added to the company’s operations center in Omaha, Nebraska, one of three i2c operates globally. New employees also joined i2c across the organization in customer service, engineering, product implementation, product support and IT operations roles. i2c expects continued growth as it supports the issuers’ need to address the new digital reality in the financial services market. i2c has over 100 open positions and expects to continue to grow its global team.

“We play a vital role in helping our clients deliver critical financial services to consumers and I am proud of the hard work the i2c team has put in to ensure uninterrupted service,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. “Most gratifying of all, at a time like this, is to be able to extend new employment opportunities as we continue to expand globally.”

