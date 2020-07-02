i3 Announces CSE Listing Under the Ticker "BETS"

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2020) - i3 Interactive Inc. (formerly, Fairmont Resources Inc.) (CSE: BETS) ("i3" or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") for trading on the CSE. The Common Shares commence trading at the opening of the market on July 2, 2020 under the stock ticker "BETS" (the "CSE Listing").

Following the CSE Listing, i3 intends to provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino experience across mobile and online platforms. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, Influencers has secured partnerships with key industry contacts, including Dan Bilzerian, an internationally known and widely respected social media celebrity.

Additional information regarding the business of the Company can be found in the Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement, which will be filed on SEDAR prior to the commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the CSE.

"Completing the Canadian Securities Exchange listing is a key milestone for the Company, as i3 embarks on establishing itself as a premier mobile and online sports betting site and casino" said Chris Neville, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Neville further commented "fulfilling our commitment to become a publicly listed company will provide the Company with access to institutional capital to foster our development and expansion plans. We are very grateful to the Canadian Securities Exchange, its staff and all our services providers for assisting us in achieving

Additionally, the Company has authorized the grant of 3,850,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants. Each such option entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for a period of three (3) years, at an exercise price of $0.25 per share. Furthermore, the Company authorized the issuance of 14,429,598 warrants with an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share, exercisable for two (2) or three (3) years to various consultants and finders as incentive-based compensation for services. Lastly, the Company issued 312,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per Common Share to a consultant as compensation for services.

All securities issued remain subject to compliance with all applicable laws (including the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange), including being subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

For additional information on the Company:

Chris Neville

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 240-4221

Email: Chris@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including information relating to the Company. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the costs of compliance with and the risk of liability imposed under the laws in which the Company is operating or will operate under including gambling laws and regulations, sports betting laws and regulations and mobile or online gambling and sports betting laws and regulations; negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of mobile and online sports betting or gambling and the Company's business in the United States; risks relating to COVID-19; negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the gambling industry; significant competition in the industry; risks relating to rising energy costs; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company's planned gambling and betting products; loss of intellectual property rights or protections; cybersecurity risks; constraints on marketing products; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; tax and insurance related risks and risk of litigation.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or its financial or operating results.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59013