i3 Broadband : Sponsors Business Expo for the 52nd Annual Morton Pumpkin Festival

i3
Broadband announced today that it is the proud sponsor of the
Business Expo tent at this week’s 52nd Annual Morton Pumpkin
Festival. i3 Broadband also will be providing free public WIFI access
for festival attendees.
“We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with i3Broadband in
sponsoring our Business Expo tent, giving businesses the opportunity to
set up a booth and connect with festival attendees,” said Leigh Ann
Brown, CEO & Executive Director, Morton Chamber of Commerce. “Our
sponsors provide the opportunity to host an array of experiences and to
give back to youth groups and non-profits volunteering their time to
host the festival. i3 Broadband also provides excellent WIFI service to
our festival grounds!”
The Business Expo tent also hosts the Pumpkin Festival merchandise
store, interactive Libby’s booth and a display of giant pumpkins from
the weigh-off. i3 Broadband is sponsoring the festival for the 5th year
in a row as one of many local community events that the company
participates in throughout the year.
“Sponsoring local events is one of the many ways we invest and give back
to the community,” said Grier Raclin, President and CEO of i3 Broadband.
“The Business Expo tent will host more than 50 local businesses, and
we’re happy to make sure they have reliable access to the Internet.”
The festival is raising funds for Midwest Food Bank’s Tender Mercies
program, and $5 from each $10-$25 registration fee will go to the
program. The festival takes place Wednesday, September 12 through
Saturday, September 15.
For the complete Pumpkin Festival schedule, visit www.mortonpumpkinfestival.org.
About i3 Broadband
Locally-based i3 Broadband provides TV, Voice and Internet services
through a 100% fiber-optic network in the greater Peoria, Champaign and
Urbana, Illinois markets. For more information, visit www.i3broadband.com or
call 877-976-0711.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005722/en/