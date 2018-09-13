Log in
i3 Broadband : Sponsors Business Expo for the 52nd Annual Morton Pumpkin Festival

09/13/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

Festival Attendees Can Enjoy Free Internet and Public WIFI Access

i3 Broadband announced today that it is the proud sponsor of the Business Expo tent at this week’s 52nd Annual Morton Pumpkin Festival. i3 Broadband also will be providing free public WIFI access for festival attendees.

“We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with i3Broadband in sponsoring our Business Expo tent, giving businesses the opportunity to set up a booth and connect with festival attendees,” said Leigh Ann Brown, CEO & Executive Director, Morton Chamber of Commerce. “Our sponsors provide the opportunity to host an array of experiences and to give back to youth groups and non-profits volunteering their time to host the festival. i3 Broadband also provides excellent WIFI service to our festival grounds!”

The Business Expo tent also hosts the Pumpkin Festival merchandise store, interactive Libby’s booth and a display of giant pumpkins from the weigh-off. i3 Broadband is sponsoring the festival for the 5th year in a row as one of many local community events that the company participates in throughout the year.

“Sponsoring local events is one of the many ways we invest and give back to the community,” said Grier Raclin, President and CEO of i3 Broadband. “The Business Expo tent will host more than 50 local businesses, and we’re happy to make sure they have reliable access to the Internet.”

The festival is raising funds for Midwest Food Bank’s Tender Mercies program, and $5 from each $10-$25 registration fee will go to the program. The festival takes place Wednesday, September 12 through Saturday, September 15.

For the complete Pumpkin Festival schedule, visit www.mortonpumpkinfestival.org.

About i3 Broadband

Locally-based i3 Broadband provides TV, Voice and Internet services through a 100% fiber-optic network in the greater Peoria, Champaign and Urbana, Illinois markets. For more information, visit www.i3broadband.com or call 877-976-0711.


© Business Wire 2018
