iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/29/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ITHUF) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2018 Second Quarter Earnings to be held on August 29, 2018 at 8:45 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-DE3B606D81ACB.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


