iAnthus Opens Hudson Valley Dispensary, the Company's 20th Dispensary in the U.S. and 2nd in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus"), (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce that it has opened its second New York dispensary, located in the Dutchess County town of Wappingers Falls. The dispensary will operate as "Citiva Hudson Valley" under iAnthus' "Citiva" New York dispensary brand.

The 2,600 sq. ft. dispensary is located at 1147 Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, a short drive from Beacon Train Station on the Metro-North Railroad, Marist College, Vassar College, and a collection of New York historical sites. The retail location initially will offer more than 30 locally-sourced, lab-tested products, including vape cartridges, tinctures, capsules, and powders, dispensed by highly-knowledgeable patient care representatives.

This is the second of iAnthus' four New York licensed dispensaries, with locations in Staten Island and Chemung County still to follow. iAnthus opened its first New York dispensary in Brooklyn in December 2018.

"The opening of our Citiva Hudson Valley dispensary is a major milestone for iAnthus, as it marks the 20th dispensary opened by the Company," said Hadley Ford, CEO of iAnthus. "2019 will be full of catalysts and exciting developments for Citiva, including the much-anticipated completion of our cultivation facility in Warwick, New York, and the opening of dispensaries in Staten Island and Chemung County."

The Citiva Hudson Valley dispensary operates seven days a week from 10am – 7pm ET. Each of the following groups are eligible for a 20% discount on products sold at Citiva dispensaries: seniors 65+, veterans, new patients, and patients receiving government assistance.

Only registered patients with a valid New York medical cannabis card may purchase cannabis products from Citiva Hudson Valley, though individuals aged 21+ with a valid state ID may enter the dispensary to learn about cannabis products from a patient care representative.

Select images of Citiva dispensaries can be found via the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pmi0kdjev2pxew9/AAD8zVv8JMPuxtI0aOc_BtXNa?dl=0

For more information about Citiva or to place an order, please visit www.citiva.com.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 20 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-2, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

