iAnthus Reminds Shareholders of Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN, OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, would like to remind shareholders to cast their vote in advance of the proxy voting deadline on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m (Eastern Time).

At the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders of iAnthus is being held at Suite 4400 – 181 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), iAnthus shareholders are being asked to approve the election of Directors, the appointment of Marcum LLP, Accountants and Advisors, as Auditors, and the special resolution to alter the Notice of Articles and the Articles of the Company.

The Board of Directors UNANIMOUSLY recommends that Shareholders vote FOR ALL proposed resolutions to be considered at the upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting.

Additionally, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR all proposed resolutions to be considered at the upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting

iAnthus shareholders are encouraged to read the meeting materials in detail and cast their vote prior to the proxy voting deadline. Copies of the meeting materials are available under iAnthus's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and under the "Investors" section on iAnthus's website at www.iAnthus.com .

How to Vote and Shareholder Questions

Due to the essence of time, holders are encouraged to vote by telephone or online well in advance of December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Registered Holders:

INTERNET: Vote online at www.investorvote.com using the control number located on the bottom left hand side of the proxy



TELEPHONE: Call 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) toll free

Beneficial Holders:

INTERNET: Vote online at www.proxyvote.com using the control number located on the

voting instruction form



TELEPHONE: Call 1-800-474-7493 (ENGLISH) OR 1-800-474-7501 (FRENCH)

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance with voting may contact iAnthus' Proxy Solicitation Agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll free: 1-877-452-7184 or 416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About iAnthus

iAnthus. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 27 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-9, NY2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

