iAnthus and MPX Bioceutical Provide Update to Business Combination

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company"), (CSE: IAN, OTCQX: ITHUF) and MPX Bioceutical Corporation ("MPX") (CSE: MPX; OTC: MPXEF) jointly announce that the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which iAnthus will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MPX pursuant to the terms of an Arrangement Agreement between iAnthus and MPX dated October 18, 2018 (the "Arrangement Agreement") is now expected to close on or before February 5, 2019. Both parties and their respective advisors are working in close collaboration to ensure the imminent closing of the transaction

Further information about the closing of the Arrangement is available on the SEDAR profiles of iAnthus and MPX at www.sedar.com.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company uses these skills to support operations across six states. For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com .

About MPX Bioceutical Corporation

MPX, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S., provides substantial management, staffing, procurement, advisory, financial, real estate rental, logistics and administrative services to three medicinal cannabis enterprises in Arizona operating under the Health for Life (dispensaries) and the award-winning Melting Point Extracts (high-margin concentrates wholesale) brands. The successful Health for Life brand operates in the rapidly growing Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area. With the acquisition of The Holistic Center, MPX added another operating medical cannabis enterprise to its footprint in Arizona.

GreenMart of Nevada NLV, LLC ("GreenMart NV") is an award-winning licensed cultivation, production and wholesale business, licensed for both the medical and "adult use" sectors in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is already selling wholesale into the Nevada medical cannabis market. GreenMart NV has also optioned suitable locations and intends to enter the higher-margin retail arena by applying for at least two dispensary licenses in the Las Vegas market which will operate under the "Health for Life" brand.

In Massachusetts, MPX is building out and will operate a cultivation and production facility as well as up to three dispensaries and manages three full service dispensaries and one producer in Maryland.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in iAnthus' and MPX's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should, our vision" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition of MPX and the anticipated closing date of the transaction.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. iAnthus and MPX disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and iAnthus and MPX do not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ianthus-and-mpx-bioceutical-provide-update-to-business-combination-300787977.html

