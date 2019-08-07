iAnthus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results on August 27, 2019; Updates Florida Store Opening Timeline

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN, OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 27, 2019 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call for financial analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 27, 2019 to discuss the Company's second quarter results. The call will be archived and available for replay on iAnthus' website. Please visit https://www.ianthus.com/investors to access the archived conference call.

Dial-in Number: (888) 231-8191 or international: (647) 427-7450

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days by dialing: (855) 859-2056 and entering password 8867869.

Additionally, the Company would like to update analysts and investors on the opening of its GrowHealthy store in North Miami, which was expected to open on August 5, 2019, but has been delayed. Due to a postponement in the receipt of the final certificate of occupancy, the store is now expected to open later this month. Additional locations in Gainesville, Lakeland, and Bonita Springs are expected to open in the coming weeks pending final OMMU approval. Details regarding these openings will be posted on the GrowHealthy website at www.growhealthy.com.

Finally, as highlighted in our press release dated June 17, 2019, options issued to certain senior executives that were cancelled as of that date to be reissued in 30 days at a price C$7.50 have been reissued and a Form 11 was filed with the CSE on August 6, 2019 reflecting this issuance. The strike price of C$7.50 represents a 78% premium over the closing price of iAnthus shares on August 6, 2019. This strike price reflects iAnthus' managements' confidence in the long-term prospects for the business.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, including 23 dispensaries (FL-5, AZ-4, MD-3, MA-1, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1, and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

