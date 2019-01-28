iAnthus to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 30th

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), (CSE: IAN, OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operations throughout the United States, announced today Hadley Ford, co-founder and CEO of iAnthus, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 30, 2019.

DATE: Wednesday, January 30th

TIME: 11:30am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0130prepr

Recent Company Highlights:

iAnthus named to the 2019 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market in 2018.

iAnthus and MPX Bioceutical Corporation ("MPX") signed an arrangement agreement pursuant to which the Company will combine with MPX, excluding a new entity to be named MPX International, which will hold all of the non-U.S. businesses of MPX. Assuming the timely satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about January 30, 2019 .

. iAnthus opened its first and flagship dispensary in New York on December 30, 2018 under iAnthus' "Citiva" brand. The dispensary, located at 202 Flatbush Avenue directly across from Barclays Center and Atlantic Terminal, is the first in Brooklyn, New York's largest borough, with a population of roughly 2.6 million people.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company uses these skills to support operations across six states. For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Corporate:

Julius Kalcevich

Chief Financial Officer

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

646-518-9411

investors@ianthuscapital.com



US Investors:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

iAnthus@KCSA.com

Canadian Investors:

investors@ianthuscapital.com

Media:

Robert Vanisko

North 6th Agency

212-334-9753 ext.112

iAnthus@n6a.com

