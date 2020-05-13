iBIO EDUCATE Transforms Annual STEMgirls Camp into a Virtual Experience for Families

Registration for five-day STEMfamily Camp open until May 22

iBIO EDUCATE, dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators and helping restore America’s leadership in technology education, today announced that it has extended the deadline to register for its STEMfamily camp until May 22nd. iBIO EDUCATE and its partners will conduct the new, family-centered, internet-based experiential program June 22nd – 26th, 2020.

STEMfamily Camp is a free virtual camp that offers hands-on experiments that are designed for the whole family to enjoy and investigate. Click here to learn more and register for STEMfamily Camp. Registration ends May 22nd.

The online camp will offer hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) activities that help families explore a range of STEM fields and careers. Camp topics will include food science/nutrition, electrical engineering, agriculture, polymer science, bioengineering and chemistry. Prior to beginning each day’s program, camp participants will read and/or watch content that will help them prepare for the curriculum and learn about real-life employment opportunities.

Starting the morning of June 22nd, registered families will login to the camp’s website to kick-off each daily activity, access resources and interact with program leaders. In addition to providing generous financial support, Abbott, Astellas and Horizon, three prominent Illinois-based life sciences companies, will provide content on STEM careers and participate in panel discussions. These companies not only recognize the critical importance of early outreach to developing STEM talent and encouraging diversity in the STEM workplace, they also are providing resources and expert presenters to make the camp successful.

“The COVID-19 crisis highlights the need for talented and passionate leaders in STEM fields. The need for social distancing challenged us to transform the extremely popular and successful STEMgirls Camp into a new experience that will flourish in the virtual world and ensure that we fulfil our commitment to the community,” said Ann Vogel, senior vice president of iBIO . “We are confident that STEMfamily Camp will meet that challenge, with the added benefit of now involving the entire family. We could not have made this happen without the extraordinary financial and program support of our partners.”

iBIO will provide materials and supplies for families in the North Chicago/Waukegan, Ill., area. To encourage participation by families of need, Illinois residents that do not currently have hi-speed WiFi and would like to participate in the camp’s broadband access program should indicate their interest when they register before May 22nd. To ensure that the cost of broadband access is not a financial obstacle to participating in STEMfamily Camp, iBIO has partnered with Comcast to provide six months of free internet service for families in financial need.

Another iBIO partner for STEMfamily Camp is the Warhawk Summer Up!, a program that connects middle and high school students in North Chicago. “Our program helps local youth – middle, high school and alumni – learn new concepts and develop work experiences that build skills and transform futures,” said KeOne Carter, program coordinator, Warhawk Summer Up! “The STEMfamily Camp is the type of program we need in these times and in our community. We are pleased to work closely with iBIO to bring a week of family fun and learning to our neighbors.”

About iBIO

The Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization (iBIO) is a life sciences industry association that represents the 85,000 life sciences employees at member companies, universities, service providers and venture firms. iBIO promotes the industry’s value to the public and policymakers; connects innovators to investment and talent; stimulates collaboration and fosters the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs to transform patient lives through groundbreaking research and works to grow the Illinois economy.

iBIO EDUCATE delivers industry-led STEM programs for teachers and students, thereby inspiring the next generation of innovators and helping restore America’s leadership in technology education. To learn more about iBIO and its programs, visit www.ibio.org

