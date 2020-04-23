iBIO : Releases Four-week Totals for the iBIO : COVID-19 PPE Response Fund

Program supporting Illinois’ nurses, doctors and first responders passes the $1 million mark following support from the Lundbeck US Charitable Fund

iBIO, the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization, today announced a summary of the iBIO COVID-19 PPE Response Fund’s impact since its March 23 launch. The most noteworthy development in the last week is a $200,000 charitable contribution from the Lundbeck US Charitable Fund.

The Lundbeck US Charitable Fund is a charitable organization established by Lundbeck LLC, one of several Illinois-based life sciences organizations that responded to the call to support the iBIO COVID-19 PPE Response Fund. Horizon Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma US and Baxter International Inc., also contributed to the iBIO Institute’s program to support nurses, doctors and first responders throughout Illinois.

Majority-owned by a non-profit research foundation, Lundbeck occupies a unique position in Illinois’ life science community. “At Lundbeck, we are dedicated to giving back to the communities where we work and live. Here in Illinois, we are inspired by the frontline healthcare professionals and first responders who are working tirelessly to care for those affected by the coronavirus,” said Peter Anastasiou, executive vice president and head of Lundbeck North America. “We are proud to support the iBIO COVID-19 PPE Response Fund, and we applaud iBIO’s efforts to harness the collective commitment and resources of Illinois’ life sciences community in the face of this crisis.”

In addition to bolstering the healthcare system’s ability to respond to the pandemic, the Lundbeck US Charitable Fund has made significant contributions to response funds in communities where the company has a meaningful presence, including Illinois, Seattle and San Diego. These contributions will enable local nonprofit organizations to provide interim housing and shelter, direct financial assistance, and primary healthcare and mental healthcare services to vulnerable community members.

“Lundbeck has been a strong supporter of iBIO, the iBIO Institute and our state-wide life sciences community. This charitable contribution is the latest example of Lundbeck’s leadership, and it will enable us to significantly expand the amount of PPE we can provide to Illinois’ heroes on the front line in the battle against the coronavirus,” said iBIO President and CEO John Conrad.

iBIO directs monetary donations from corporations, foundations and individuals to its BIO Business Solutions lab supply partner, which places ongoing orders for PPE equipment to meet the urgent needs of first responders, nurses and doctors throughout Illinois. The purchased items are then sent to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), which distributes products to healthcare and emergency response systems statewide to ensure that the supply is equitable.

The iBIO COVID-19 PPE Response Fund’s impact during its first four weeks in operation:

Monetary donations: $1,069,877

Items purchased to date with monetary donations:

Goggles: 3,080

Protective Clothing: 13,740

Gloves: 93,100

Surgical Masks: 14,930

Testing Swabs: 21,200

IR Thermometers: 550

Product donations

N95 Masks: 3,620

Surgical Masks: 2,430

Sanitizer: 2,430

Testing Viral Transport Medium: 85,000

To learn more and to make a monetary or unused-medical-product donation, please visit the iBIO COVID-19 PPE Response Fund.

About iBIO

The Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization (iBIO) is a life sciences industry association that represents the 85,000 life sciences employees at member companies, universities, service providers and venture firms. iBIO promotes the industry’s value to the public and policymakers; connects innovators to investment and talent; stimulates collaboration and fosters the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs to transform patient lives through groundbreaking research and works to grow the Illinois economy. For more information, please visit www.iBIO.org.

