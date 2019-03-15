iBio : Schedule filed to report acquisition of beneficial ownership of 5% or more of a class of equity securities

UNITED STATES

* As of the filing date the Reporting Person beneficially owns 8,457,734 shares of common stock and 1,288,700 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of Series B Preferred Shares. All Series B Preferred Shares are subject to a limit of exercise to the extent (and only to the extent) that the Reporting Person or any of its affiliates would beneficially own in excess of 48.0% of the common stock after giving effect to such exercise.

Explanatory Note

This Amendment No. 13 (the 'Amendment') to Schedule 13D (as amended, this 'Schedule') amends certain items of the Schedule 13D originally filed on January 19, 2012 (the 'Original 13D') filed by Kenneth B. Dart (the 'Reporting Person') and certain affiliates as amended from time-to-time. Capitalized terms not defined shall have the meanings set forth in the Original 13D.

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction.

Item 4 is hereby amended and supplemented as follows:

Prior to March 14, 2019, the Reporting Person indirectly owned 70.1% of an entity (the 'Affiliate') that holds one (1) share of the Issuer's Preferred Stock designated as iBio CMO Preferred Tracking Stock with a par value of $0.001 per share (the 'Preferred Tracking Stock'). As of March 14, 2019, the Reporting Person indirectly owns 71.70% of the Affiliate.

iBio CMO LLC is a subsidiary of the Issuer. The shares of the Preferred Tracking Stock are exchangeable for membership units of iBio CMO LLC after March 31, 2018 ('Mandatory Exchange'), or if an event triggers a change of control of iBio CMO LLC, or in connection with a winding up, liquidation or deemed liquidation (such as a merger) of the Issuer or iBio CMO LLC, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Exchange Agreement and the Certificate of Designation, Preferences and Rights of the iBio CMO Preferred Tracking Stock. The Preferred Tracking Stock is not convertible into or exchangeable for any securities of the Issuer.

Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer.

Item 5(c) is hereby amended and supplemented as follows:

The disclosure in Item 4 above is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 6. Contracts, Arrangements, Understandings or Relationships with Respect to Securities of the Issuer.

Item 6 is hereby amended and supplemented as follows:

The disclosure in Item 4 above is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 7. Material to Be Filed as Exhibits.

Exhibit 1 - Exchange Agreement (Incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Issuer's 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2017).

Exhibit 2 - Certificate of Designation, Preferences and Rights of the iBio CMO Preferred Tracking Stock (Incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Issuer's 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2017).

