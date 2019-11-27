Log in
iBoysoft Kicks off Thanksgiving and Black Friday Promotion with Up to 50-percent Discount

11/27/2019 | 07:05pm EST

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 27, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- iBoysoft (iboysoft.com), a world-class developer of data recovery and disk management applications, announces its Thanksgiving and Black Friday special offer today. From November 25 to December 3, 2019, every visitor can enjoy a 50% discount on iBoysoft NTFS for Mac. What's more, with a purchase of iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac, users can get this NTFS driver absolutely for free.

iBoysoft Black Friday Deals

iBoysoft holiday sales: https://iboysoft.com/offer/holiday-sales.html

The grand shopping season is around the corner, so many customers can't wait to cash deals. In order to celebrate the holiday and thank millions of customers all over the world, iBoysoft launches this big Thanksgiving and Black Friday special offer with its best sellers.

50% Off on iBoysoft NTFS for Mac

iBoysoft NTFS for Mac is a handy NTFS driver which allows users to read and write to NTFS drives on macOS Catalina and earlier. Using this utility, people can modify existing files, delete files, and transfer files between NTFS drives and Macs without any hassle. In addition, the software has also been built with disk management features to help users view disk details, unmount a disk, check disk errors, and erase disk data through one-click. iBoysoft NTFS for Mac was originally at $29.95, but now users can get 50% off, for incredible $14.97 per copy.

Buy One Get One for Free

iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac is professional and safe data recovery software for macOS and OS X, which can scan and recover data from any storage device, including internal and external hard drives, USB flash drives, SD cards. Designed with powerful scanning algorithm, this Mac data recovery software can help users recover files even when the disk is failing, unmountable, formatted, or the Mac computer is unbootable. It recovers documents, pictures, music files, videos, emails as well as many other file types. During this holiday promotion, users who purchase a copy of iBoysoft Data Recovery for Mac Pro edition can get iBoysoft NTFS for Mac for free, which is a saving of $29.95 in total.

When talking about this Thanksgiving and Black Friday deal, its Marketing Manager, Mr. Cheng commented, "We offer this big deal to express sincere appreciation to those who support iBoysoft all the way. Hope customers enjoy more benefits when using our products."

iBoysoft Thanksgiving and Black Friday deal will end on December 3, 2019. Hurry up and don't miss this money-saving chance.

About iBoysoft:

Founded in early 2017, iBoysoft is an innovative and fast-growing software company that provides users with solutions to data recovery for Windows, data recovery for Mac, APFS data recovery, NTFS read/write support on Mac, Mac drive management, and file protection. It has been well-recognized by millions of happy users all over the world.

For more information, please visit the official site: https://iboysoft.com/

News Source: iBoysoft

Related link: https://iboysoft.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/iboysoft-kicks-off-thanksgiving-and-black-friday-promotion-with-up-to-50-percent-discount/
